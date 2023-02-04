Pindi Police launches anti-encroachment operation in Ladian, Chountra

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday launched a massive operation against the encroachment mafia in Ladian area of Chountra under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday launched a massive operation against the encroachment mafia in Ladian area of Chountra under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation against the occupation mafia along with SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Suleri and an illegal camp of the occupation mafia was demolished.

The district administration and RDA officers were also present in the operation.

On the occasion, CPO, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said there was zero tolerance against illegal occupation mafia which would be ensured in any case.

He added that Rawalpindi Police operation against occupation mafia would continue with full force and without any discrimination.