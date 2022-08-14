UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Launches Crackdown Against One-wheeling, Overspeeding Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday launched crackdown against one-wheeling and overspeeding motorcyclists and arrested 31 accused and impounded 27 motorcycles and a Mehran car.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Civil Lines Police arrested five accused namely Sulaiman, Ahmed, Mubeen and Shamrain and seized five motorcycles.

The Westridge Police arrested two suspects namely Ahmed and Waleed and seized two motorcycles in police custody.

Sadar Wah Police arrested four accused Javed, Altaf, Hamid, Umar and took four motorcycles into possession of the Police.

RA Bazar Police arrested Ali and Adil while Race Course Police arrested Shaukat and seized two motorcycles.

City police arrested Osama, Sajjad, Farid and Usman and seized four motorcycles.

Rata Amaral Police arrested Abdul Ahad and seized a motorcycle.

Dhamial Police arrested 13 accused Muhammad Javed, Moeez, Ismail, Arshad, Haider, Zaheer, Shahzeb, Muhammad Amir, Usman, Daniyal, Zain and seized nine motorcycles, while Mehran vehicle and sound system from Imran and John Nisar was taken into possession of the Police.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said one-wheeling was a punishable offense and the accused involved would be brought to justice.

SSP Operations said the Rawalpindi Police would continue cracking down on the accused who were playing with the lives of citizens.

