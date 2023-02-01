UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Launches Massive Clamp Down On Qabza Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:21 AM

Pindi Police launches massive clamp down on Qabza mafia

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday informed that the Rawalpindi Police launched a massive clamp down on criminals, armed groups and Qabza mafia causing unrest under the garb of illegal housing societies in the areas of Chountra and Chakri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday informed that the Rawalpindi Police launched a massive clamp down on criminals, armed groups and Qabza mafia causing unrest under the garb of illegal housing societies in the areas of Chountra and Chakri.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that 17 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were being conducted to arrest the Qabza mafia in Chontra and Chakri areas.

CPO Bukhari said the Rawalpindi Police was making all-out efforts to dismantle the militants and active gangs operating in private housing societies.

During the search operations, he said some 350 cases were registered and 730 suspects were held during the crackdown, he informed.

He added that the search operations were being conducted on the reports of the law enforcement agencies.

CPO Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said the operations were being carried out without any discrimination. The Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, adding, more than 2,300 bullets including 181 Kalashnikovs, 76 rifles, 59 pistols, an LMG, and three other rifles were recovered from their possession, he added.

The CPO said that the presence of militant groups having weapons in housing societies was a challenging task, however, Rawalpindi police would ensure strict legal action against land mafia and illegal housing societies.

"The action will continue without any discrimination against those who take the law into their hands, and departmental actions are being taken against the police officers who have links to law-breaking elements. There will be a ban on keeping unregistered guards in any housing society," he added.

The CPO announced that housing societies would register their guards with the police. He also made it clear that it was the prime duty of Police to protect the lives and properties of people.

"We are not robots, we are human being and people should realize that our actions and enforcement campaigns are limited to our human abilities," he said.

