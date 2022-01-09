UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Searches 40 Houses During Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Division Police on Sunday conducted search operations in different areas of Rata Amral and Newtown Police Stations and searched a total of 40 houses during the operation.

According to details, search operations were carried out in Alamabad, Dhok Hasso and surrounding areas of Rata Amral while Faizabad and surrounding areas of Newtown, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

During the operation, Elite Force including SHOs, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations.

Checking the tenancy data of 15 tenants, 40 shops and 185 houses individually, SP Rawal said that search operations were aimed at rooting out criminal elements and search operations would continue under the National Action Plan.

