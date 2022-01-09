UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Tightens Noose Against Criminal Elements, Illegal Weapons' Possessors

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pindi Police tightens noose against criminal elements, illegal weapons' possessors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Sunday in its operations against criminal elements and possessors of illegal weapons arrested five accused and recovered, 42 liters of alcohol, 140 grams of hashish, an illegal pistol and registered separate cases against them.

According to details, Mandira police recovered 35 liters of liquor from Hasnain Qadir, five liters of liquor from Muhammad Faisal, two liters of liquor from Mujahid.

However, the City police recovered, 140 grams of cannabis from Nadeem Iqbal police in its police station limits. Naseera Abad police recovered one illegal pistol 30 bore with ammunition from Muhammad Sartaj during enforcement measures.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said the Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Action would be taken against criminal elements and those possessing illegal weapons, he added.

