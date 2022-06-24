Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Chauntra Operation

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday tightened the noose against the outlaws and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation conducted on the direction of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in Khangar area of Chauntra under the supervision of SP Saddar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Friday tightened the noose against the outlaws and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation conducted on the direction of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in Khangar area of Chauntra under the supervision of SP Saddar.

The police arrested six suspects along with huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered during search operation, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

He informed that five Kalashnikovs, an LMG rifle, a G3 rifle, 30 bore pistols, magazines and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested accused included Falak Sher, Bilal Shehzad, Zarbahadur, Bilal Akshar, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Ali. The police also registered cases against the accused.

SP Saddar said indiscriminate operations against individuals possessing illegal arms and land mafia would continue without any fear and favour.

Effective crackdown against illegal arms, drugs and law abettors would continue, said SP Saddar.