Pindi Police Tightens Noose Against Professional Beggars, Fireworks' Sellers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Pindi police tightens noose against professional beggars, fireworks' sellers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in its special operations tightened the noose against professional beggars and fireworks' sellers.

The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Saturday arrested an accused carrying fireworks and registered a case against him after confiscating the prohibited material, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

In another incident, the Ganjmandi Police arrested accused Asif Iqbal carrying fireworks.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya while praising Ganjmandi police, said that crackdown against firecrackers and sellers of fireworks should continue to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, in the crackdown by the Rawalpindi police against professional beggars, 35 beggars were arrested.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson added that the professional beggars were affecting the flow of traffic thereby causing accidents.

