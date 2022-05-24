UrduPoint.com

Pindi Police Unearths Dacoity-cum-murder Case, Recovers Millions Of Looted Amount

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Pindi Police unearths dacoity-cum-murder case, recovers millions of looted amount

The Rawalpindi Police have unearthed dacoity-cum-murder cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Rawat and Sadiqabad Police Stations and arrested some eight culprits involved in various cases and recovered Rs.7.84 million snatched money from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have unearthed dacoity-cum-murder cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Rawat and Sadiqabad Police Stations and arrested some eight culprits involved in various cases and recovered Rs.7.84 million snatched money from their possession.

Addressing a news conference here at Police Line Headquarters on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah said the cases of dacoity and murder were a challenge for Rawalpindi Police.

He said the Sadiqabad police had arrested five accused for stabbing a citizen during the robbery incident and recovered over Rs7.84 million in cash and prize bonds looted from the victims.

The police had registered the case and started investigation after receiving information of the incident. The investigation teams collected evidences from the spot whereas three different teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused, he added.

In another case, the accused during a robbery in Bahria Town area of Rawat, killed a senior citizen and injured two others during the incident, SSP said.

The police consequently registered a case, collected evidences and conducted an investigation into the matter by using the latest technology, he said.

"Special teams under the supervision of SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and SP CIA were formed to take up this task," he informed.

Using all resources, he said including CCTV footage and geo-fencing, teams were sent to Faisalabad, Lahore, Alipur Chatha and Rahim Yar Khan to arrest the culprits.

Police, after their hard work and persistent efforts, traced and arrested three accused during a month, who had been sent to jail for identification parade, he informed.

SSP revealed that the accused had committed crimes in other cities including Islamabad and possessed a criminal record.

In both the cases, the Rawalpindi Police arrested eight accused in a short span of time and recovered the looted money due to professional investigation, Shah said.

The accused will be challaned with solid evidences and sentenced as per their offence, he said.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik had announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for the investigation teams for their excellent work and performance in both the cases, he said.

