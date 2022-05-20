The effective policing of Rawalpindi Police has resulted in death penalty and fine of Rs.0.4 million on the murderer who killed a person on minor conflict during motorbike parking in the limits of City Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The effective policing of Rawalpindi Police has resulted in death penalty and fine of Rs.0.4 million on the murderer who killed a person on minor conflict during motorbike parking in the limits of City Police Station.

The culprit Abid Ali who killed and individual was given capital punishment by Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

The case was registered in City Police Station in December 2020 on the complaint of the deceased's son.

Rawalpindi police conducted an effective investigation and challaned the culprit with solid evidence.

SSP Ghazanfar Ali Shah commended the legal and investigation team for their conviction.