Pindi Railways Division holds rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Railway Division held protest rallies to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here on Sunday.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with full enthusiasm in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, banners and flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan were hoisted at all the major stations of Rawalpindi Division such as Rawalpindi, Margalla, Golra, Chaklala, Gujarkhan, Jhelum, Lalamusa, Malkwal, Sargodha, Taxila, and Havelian, in which Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom, eternal sacrifices and right to self-determination were highlighted.

In the form of rallies at the stations, solidarity with the Kashmiri people was expressed by making human chains with hands.

On this occasion, DS Railway Inamullah said in his message that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go in vain and the Kashmiri people would continue to have their right to self-determination.

The people of Pakistan stand besides their Kashmiri brothers in every difficult hour, he added.