Pindi Reports 17 More Dengue Cases, Over Rs.9.3 Mn Fines Imposed Since Jan 25
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi released a detailed disease surveillance report focusing on the prevention and control of dengue.
The report reflects hike continuity in dengue cases as 6,207 patients have been screened across various hospitals of which, 232 cases have been confirmed, with 17 cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Currently, 51 patients are admitted, including 37 confirmed dengue cases. There has been no report of death.
The vector surveillance efforts, include 1,290 teams that checked over 4.6 million houses, identifying 107,775 as positive for dengue larvae.
Further more, over 1.2 million spots were inspected, with 15,482 were found positive, leading to a total of 1,23257 larvae detected. Massive punitive actions have been taken, including registration of 3,484 FIRs, sealing of 1,996 properties, 3,170 challans issued, and a total fine amounting to Rs.93,38,507.0
The report also highlights 17 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, with two affected each from Kotha Kalan, Gangal and Chak Beli Khan, and one case each from Mohan Pura, Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kala Khan, Kalyal, Girja, Takht Pari, Sadiqabad, CTC 3 and CTR 8.
Recent Stories
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pindi reports 17 more dengue cases, over Rs.9.3 mn fines imposed since Jan 256 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead Near Talarzai bridge16 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war18 minutes ago
-
Provincial rain & flood Emergency Monitoring Cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data26 minutes ago
-
Facilitation of overseas Pakistanis among govt priorities: PM26 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari27 minutes ago
-
First thyroid eye clinic opens at Al Shifa Trust46 minutes ago
-
Sukkur administration effectively manages rainwater drainage despite heavy downpour46 minutes ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas56 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 1,000 ltrs of adulterated milk, seals center56 minutes ago
-
269 feeders fully restored across flood affected areas: Power Division1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses1 hour ago