Pindi Reports 17 More Dengue Cases, Over Rs.9.3 Mn Fines Imposed Since Jan 25

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi released a detailed disease surveillance report focusing on the prevention and control of dengue.

The report reflects hike continuity in dengue cases as 6,207 patients have been screened across various hospitals of which, 232 cases have been confirmed, with 17 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 51 patients are admitted, including 37 confirmed dengue cases. There has been no report of death.

The vector surveillance efforts, include 1,290 teams that checked over 4.6 million houses, identifying 107,775 as positive for dengue larvae.

Further more, over 1.2 million spots were inspected, with 15,482 were found positive, leading to a total of 1,23257 larvae detected. Massive punitive actions have been taken, including registration of 3,484 FIRs, sealing of 1,996 properties, 3,170 challans issued, and a total fine amounting to Rs.93,38,507.0

The report also highlights 17 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, with two affected each from Kotha Kalan, Gangal and Chak Beli Khan, and one case each from Mohan Pura, Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kala Khan, Kalyal, Girja, Takht Pari, Sadiqabad, CTC 3 and CTR 8.

