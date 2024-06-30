RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The representatives of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association on Sunday urged the government to provide cheaper LPG and green meters through easy processes to install solar power systems to meet run businesses through sustainable means.

In a statement here, the Association representatives said that business community is the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

"Therefore, to remove the obstacles in the way of our businesses due to the closure of Sui gas, the supply of LPG gas should be made available in the market as per OGRA rates. The tax policy designed for the food sector should be relaxed. For solar system installers, acquisition of green meter should be made possible through an easy procedure," they said.

On the occasion, President of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Naeem expressed their concerns in their joint statement pertaining to shortage of sui gas.

Sui gas is barely available for one hour a day after which its supply is cut off. On the other hand, a shortage of LPG gas has been created in the name of levy, while it is sold at arbitrary prices in the black market, they added.

Therefore, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officials and the government are requested to take immediate action in this regard, they said.

Farooq Chaudhry said that the food sector was facing serious problems.

President of the Association, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said that the increase in electricity prices has become beyond the affordability of the business community. "We request the government to make the availability of green meter easy and possible," he added.