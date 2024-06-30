Open Menu

Pindi Restaurants, Baker's Association Urge Govt To Provide Cheaper Gas, Green Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Pindi Restaurants, Baker's Association urge govt to provide cheaper gas, green meters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The representatives of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association on Sunday urged the government to provide cheaper LPG and green meters through easy processes to install solar power systems to meet run businesses through sustainable means.

In a statement here, the Association representatives said that business community is the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

"Therefore, to remove the obstacles in the way of our businesses due to the closure of Sui gas, the supply of LPG gas should be made available in the market as per OGRA rates. The tax policy designed for the food sector should be relaxed. For solar system installers, acquisition of green meter should be made possible through an easy procedure," they said.

On the occasion, President of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Naeem expressed their concerns in their joint statement pertaining to shortage of sui gas.

Sui gas is barely available for one hour a day after which its supply is cut off. On the other hand, a shortage of LPG gas has been created in the name of levy, while it is sold at arbitrary prices in the black market, they added.

Therefore, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officials and the government are requested to take immediate action in this regard, they said.

Farooq Chaudhry said that the food sector was facing serious problems.

President of the Association, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said that the increase in electricity prices has become beyond the affordability of the business community. "We request the government to make the availability of green meter easy and possible," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Shortage Sui Gas Electricity Business Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Rawalpindi Gas Sunday Market Government

Recent Stories

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

13 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

23 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

23 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

23 hours ago
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

23 hours ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

23 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

23 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

24 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

24 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan