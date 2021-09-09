UrduPoint.com

Pindi To Get Four New Dams For Irrigating 4,500 Acres Land

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:09 PM

Pindi to get four new dams for irrigating 4,500 acres land

The garrison city of Rawalpindi with increasing urbanization and mounting water crisis in the metropolis would finally get four new dams to irrigate 4,500 acres of land in the Potohar region and end its longstanding water scarcity issue

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The garrison city of Rawalpindi with increasing urbanization and mounting water crisis in the metropolis would finally get four new dams to irrigate 4,500 acres of land in the Potohar region and end its longstanding water scarcity issue.

The water reservoirs would help meet the drinking and irrigation needs of the otherwise arid areas, an official of the Ministry of Water Resources said.

The official said that the four dams would be constructed in Rawalpindi district including Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Dam, and Mujahid Dam.

The construction cost of the dams including Daduchha Dam is Rs 6 billion, Papin Dam Rs5 billion, Mujahid Dam, and Mahuta Mohra Dam Rs2 billion, he said.

Furthermore, he said the government was expected to invest around Rs2.5 billion on Pindori Dam in Jhelum and Rs1.5 billion on Dharabi Dam in Chakwal district to irrigate around 6,400 acres of land that would boost agriculture in the region.

He went on to mention that the water scarcity issue was increasing with every passing day which became a nuisance for the authorities, however, these dams were killing two birds with one stone, as addressing clean drinking water crisis, irrigation water needs, and agriculture promotion all under one concerted effort.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Dam Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherap ..

Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherapy

38 seconds ago
 Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Withou ..

Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Without Authorization - Interior Min ..

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea's tax revenue grows on economic recovery

S.Korea's tax revenue grows on economic recovery

4 minutes ago
 Multan commissioner for exemplary cleanliness arra ..

Multan commissioner for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in city

4 minutes ago
 Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad to ..

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

14 minutes ago
 Govt releases Rs18,188.384 million for NTDC/PEPCO ..

Govt releases Rs18,188.384 million for NTDC/PEPCO projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.