UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pindi Traders Divided Over Strike Call

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:32 PM

Pindi traders divided over strike call

Trade bodies of the city are divided on the issue of shutter-down strike against the imposition of taxes in the budget 2019-20 The leaders of three groups of Anjuman Tajran, inlcuding Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan have announced to observe a strike on Saturday while another group led by Shahid Qayyum Mughal will keep their businesses open on that day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Trade bodies of the city are divided on the issue of shutter-down strike against the imposition of taxes in the budget 2019-20 The leaders of three groups of Anjuman Tajran, inlcuding Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan have announced to observe a strike on Saturday while another group led by Shahid Qayyum Mughal will keep their businesses open on that day.

"We will observe a shutter-down strike on July 13 on the call of Markazi Anjuman Tajiran of the country," Shahid Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan said in a statement on Friday.

District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Traders Wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal said they wanted to give time to the government as the previous rulers had destroyed the economy.

He expressed the hope that due to the government's prudent policies, the economy would be soon back on track.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Budget Anjuman July Government

Recent Stories

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

26 minutes ago

Sardinia Wants to Attract Russian Investors to Boo ..

14 seconds ago

China Seeks to Build Joint Industrial Parks With R ..

16 seconds ago

Iran Says Hits Terrorist Targets Along Border With ..

18 seconds ago

Indian National Security Adviser Meets Russian Spa ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.