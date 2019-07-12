Pindi traders divided over strike call

Trade bodies of the city are divided on the issue of shutter-down strike against the imposition of taxes in the budget 2019-20 The leaders of three groups of Anjuman Tajran, inlcuding Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan have announced to observe a strike on Saturday while another group led by Shahid Qayyum Mughal will keep their businesses open on that day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Trade bodies of the city are divided on the issue of shutter-down strike against the imposition of taxes in the budget 2019-20 The leaders of three groups of Anjuman Tajran, inlcuding Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan have announced to observe a strike on Saturday while another group led by Shahid Qayyum Mughal will keep their businesses open on that day.

"We will observe a shutter-down strike on July 13 on the call of Markazi Anjuman Tajiran of the country," Shahid Paracha, Sharjeel Mir and Arshad Awan said in a statement on Friday.

District President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Traders Wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal said they wanted to give time to the government as the previous rulers had destroyed the economy.

He expressed the hope that due to the government's prudent policies, the economy would be soon back on track.