Pindigheb Police registered FIR against quack

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Pindigheb Police have registered another FIR against three persons including a quack for their alleged malpractices for putting the life of a woman at risk in Pindigheb town of Attock district.

The complainant Zafar Iqbal while lodging his FIR, reported to police that he took his wife to a local maternity home for delivery after she went into labour. He said that the maternity home owner, his wife and a man who was introduced as surgeon and carried out her operation for delivery amid before operation received Rs 41000 as fee and Rs 6000 as medicine charges.

He said that soon after her operation, her condition rapidly deteriorated and the clinic owner and his wife said that another operation of his wife would be carried out for which I again paid Rs 16000 but the condition of his wife did not improve and later he took his wife to a hospital in Fatehjang but her condition is still unstable.

Zafar Iqbal told that the man who was introduced as surgeon is only OT technician and the gynecologist was actually not present there. On the complaint of Zafar Iqbal Pindigheb police registered a case against three nominated accused , started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the culprit. It is worth mentioning that earlier President Pindigheb Bar Association has also lodged an FIR against these accused for allegedly carrying out wrong operation of his sister in law who later died.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer district Health Authority Attock Dr Sohail Ijaz said that the health department has not received any complaint from the aggreived person and said that if the department would be approached , action against the management of the said private maternity home would be taken in the light of rules of health care commission.