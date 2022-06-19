UrduPoint.com

Pindiites Demand Clean Drinking Water

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Pindiites demand clean drinking water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi city have demanded clean drinking water facility as most parts of the over populous urban center were getting contaminated water.

People belonging to various walks of life expressed their dismay over non-availability of safe drinking water in many large parts of the city.

The low lying areas including Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and some other localities were getting polluted water whereas the residents of Adayala Road had been facing acute water shortage.

A resident of Nadeem Colony Arshad Malik said there was no supply of clean drinking water to the locality and the residents had to fetch drinking water from far-flung areas.

A household woman Asma from Airport Housing Society Sector 4 expressed her deep concerns over water issue and said that they spent a major portion of their income to buy water bowsers which supply contaminate water at high rates. "This water cannot be even used for washing purposes," she complained.

Another complainant from Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Naeem, said that due to muddy and polluted water in their area, they purchase mineral water that was very costly and unaffordable.

There are some other localities of the city facing acute shortage of water but their grievances remained unheard till the summer season set in.

Bisma Shaukat, a homemaker residing in Akal Garh Mohallah, said the area was busy junction of residential settlements, bazaars and wholesale markets but despite its important location and one of the oldest towns established before partition, it had poor water supply which was mostly contaminated, filthy and unhygienic.

She demanded the authorities concerned to take note of contaminated water being supplied to the masses that had been triggering a rise in the spread of diseases like hepatitis, jaundice, diarrhea and others.

On the other hand, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has claimed that millions of rupees are being spent for the provision of clean drinking water along with replacement of old pipelines to address the issue.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Water Road Rawalpindi Buy Women Market From Million Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

17 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

18 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

18 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.