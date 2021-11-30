UrduPoint.com

Pindiites Demand Punitive Action Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The residents of the garrison city on Tuesday urged the City police and district administration to take punitive action against drug peddlers directly jeopardizing the youth risked at contracting the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

Muhammad Arshad, a school teacher residing in the area of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, said the drug pushing was going unchecked in various parts of Rawalpindi city.

He said due to rising number of addicts roaming in the vicinity, Dhoke Elahi Bukush emerged one of the top areas of the city in illegal trade of narcotics including heroin and ice.

However, police and other law enforcement agencies were apparently turning a blind eye to the menace, he alleged.

The youth particularly school, college and university students including boys and girls were equally at risk to contract the menace of drug addiction as the buffs could be seen in large numbers injecting drugs to each other near educational institutions, he said.

When contacted, the Rawalpindi Police Spokesman told APP that the city circle incharges were already apprised and aware of the risk of drug pushing and trade of illegal intoxicants.

He added that the various police teams have dismantled different groups and gangs involved in bootlegging and other heinous crimes attracting the youth.

To a question, he said the City Police had recovered huge amounts of narcotics from their possession and charged them under heavy legal sections.

