Pindiites enjoy Eid festivities amid tight security arrangement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The people of Rawalpindi and elsewhere in the district enjoyed the festivities during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr amid tight security arrangements.

On the first day of Eid on Monday the faithful offered Eid prayers at more than 700 mosques, Imambargahs and open spaces across the district, with 5,000 police personnel performing security duties, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The largest gathering in Rawalpindi was held at Liaquat Bagh, where a large number of people, including political and social figures, offered Eid prayers.

The Women Safety Squad comprising 130 lady police officers along with respective police station squads performed patrol duties to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for women in the markets.

Some 400 policemen manning 30 special pickets kept a vigil on miscreants and criminal elements during the Chand Rat (Eve before Eid day).

More than 600 traffic police officers performed traffic duty duties to maintain traffic flow. They also set up special pickets with patrolling teams to prevent one-wheeling.

More than 600 policemen secured public places, parks and graveyards. Elite Force, Ladies Police, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad were also in the field with mobiles and motorcycle squads of police stations conducting special patrols in their respective area.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations and other senior police officers and officials offered Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid of Police Lines Headquarters.

After offering Eid prayers, the citizens spent their time with friends, relatives, and helped the deserving. Special arrangements were made at houses for serving the guests on the auspicious occasion of Eid with vermicelli, kheer and other sweet dishes.

On Tuesday and Wednesday – the second and third days of Eid, the Pindiites kept enjoying the festivities with thronging parks and entertainment venues.

The people of all ages - children, young and old – were out to enjoy sightseeing, delicious food and cold ice cream.

There was great rush of families at Ayub Park, Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Shehbaz Sharif Park, Children's Park, Satellite Town Family Park, 502 Park and other entertainment venues. Children were seen swinging and eating delicious food in entertainment venues and parks to spend their Eidi.

People with disabilities were also seen strolling in parks on wheelchairs.

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company made elaborate arrangements for cleanliness across the city.

Similarly, the Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi ensured provision of uninterrupted water supply during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.