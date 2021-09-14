(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :President All Pakistan Body Builders Association Muhammad Iqbal has said that a young body builder Sheikh Siddique from Rawalpindi would represent Pakistan in the International body building competitions to be held in Italy in November, 2021.

Talking to media, he said that competitions for the title of "Mr. Olympia" would be held on November 13,14 while International body building competitions would be held on November 27 and 28 .