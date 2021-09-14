UrduPoint.com

Pindi's Body Builder To Represent Pakistan In International Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:28 PM

Pindi's body builder to represent Pakistan in International competition

President All Pakistan Body Builders Association Muhammad Iqbal has said that a young body builder Sheikh Siddique from Rawalpindi would represent Pakistan in the International body building competitions to be held in Italy in November, 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :President All Pakistan Body Builders Association Muhammad Iqbal has said that a young body builder Sheikh Siddique from Rawalpindi would represent Pakistan in the International body building competitions to be held in Italy in November, 2021.

Talking to media, he said that competitions for the title of "Mr. Olympia" would be held on November 13,14 while International body building competitions would be held on November 27 and 28 .

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Rawalpindi Olympia Italy November Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

31 minutes ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

1 hour ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

1 hour ago
 144 schemes to be initiated in Bahawalpur district ..

144 schemes to be initiated in Bahawalpur district

3 minutes ago
 Govt bringing ease in people's lives through digit ..

Govt bringing ease in people's lives through digitalization: CM

3 minutes ago
 LWMC prepares cleanliness plan for Pak vs NZ T20 m ..

LWMC prepares cleanliness plan for Pak vs NZ T20 matches

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.