UrduPoint.com

Pindi's Business Centers, Shopping Malls To Close At 9 Pm From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Pindi's business centers, shopping malls to close at 9 pm from Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :All the markets, business centers and shopping malls in Rawalpindi division like other parts of Punjab would close at 9 pm from Monday.

The Punjab government as part of an energy conservation plan has decided to close markets at 9 pm and a notification in this regard has been issued.

According to a notification, the Governor Punjab has fixed the closing hours of the business centers, shops and establishments.

All the shops, whole sale and retail, shopping malls, bakeries and confectioneries, offices, store rooms, go-downs, warehouses or places of work would close at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, restaurants, clubs, tandoors, eating houses, cafes, cinemas, theatres, circus or other places of public amusement or entertainment would close at 11;30 pm.

However, the exceptions would be for pharmacies and medical stores, hospitals, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, tyre repair shops, service areas on motorways and roadside shops on highways, milk shops and factories, the notification said.

The marriage halls would operate their business in accordance with the provisions contained in the Punjab Marriage Functions Act, 2016.

There would be no specific closing hours on Saturday while all shops and establishments would observe one day a week as closed holiday as stipulated under section 6 of the Punjab Shops and Establishments Ordinance, 1969.

The notification would come into force with effect from Monday, June 20.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Governor Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage Sale Rawalpindi June 2016 Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

20 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

20 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.