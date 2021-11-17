As many as 18 more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,144 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 18 more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,144 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Wednesday, the total infected cases included 36,144 from Rawalpindi and 3000 from other districts.

Among the new patients, the report said six belonged to Pothohar town, three from Taxila, two from Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment areas while each case had arrived from Gujar Khan, Kahutta, Kalar Syeda, Chakwal and Jehlum.

"Presently 20 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting seven in Institute of Urology, six each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

It updated that 37,851 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,857 with Rawalpindi and 2994 from outside districts. One hundred and thirty-five were quarantined, including 70 at home and 65 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,560,681 people, including 43,922 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.