(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,112 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.34 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,116 from Rawalpindi and 2996 from other districts. Among the new cases, the report said two belonged to Potohar town, while each case arrived from Rawal town, Taxila and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 16 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting seven in Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation and one in Bilal hospital," the report said.

It updated that 37,824 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,830 with Rawalpindi and 2994 from outside districts. One hundred and forty-seven were quarantined, including 82 at home and 65 in the isolation centers. The report further updated that 3,516,829 people, including 43,920 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.