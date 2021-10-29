Rawalpindi district's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.33 per cent on Friday, the lowest level noted since the pandemic's start

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, five new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, including four belonging to Potohar town and one from Rawal town.

"Presently,21 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation Hospital", he added.

He said that 37,637 people had been discharged after recovery, out of which 34,660 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2977 from other districts.

The report added that a total of 38,978 confirmed cases have arrived in district health facilities so far, out of which 35,992 of Rawalpindi and 2986 from other districts.

District Health Authority updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable while ten were on oxygen support.

As many as 3,191,028 people have jabbed themselves so far, including 43,862 health workers and 3,147,166 other adults and senior citizens.