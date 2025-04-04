The decision NY the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding reduction in electricity terrif has been acknowledged well by the business community of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The decision NY the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding reduction in electricity terrif has been acknowledged well by the business community of Rawalpindi. Traders, shopkeepers, and professionals lauded the decision calling it 'need of the hour'.

Usman Shaukat, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement saying it "excellent news" for both domestic and industrial consumers.

" With this reduction, not only will our industrial output improve, but our exports will also see a boost", he said adding that traders had been demanding the government for energy prices cut for long. He further highlighted that the move would help ease export challenges faced by Pakistani industries in international markets.

"In the long run, lower electricity prices will significantly benefit us by enhancing economic growth, increasing exports, and bringing in much-needed foreign exchange," he added.

Usman expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying, "We consider this step highly positive and extend our gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision", he said.

Sohail Altaf, a prominent businessman has termed the decision as important step towards economic revival in the country saying ' national economy runs on energy which is an essential support for the trade'.

"The confidence of investors will be further strengthened after the importance decision by the prime minister", he said

Also the Group Leader of ruling (Aslam Group) at RCCI, Sohail further said that the good news PM has also resulted in stock market imprisonment.

Nasir Abbasi, a businessman dealing with computer hardware highlighted that reduction in power prices would increase buying power of the people which would further enhance trade activities. He said that the government's decision has shown that PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team were seriously engaged to revive national economy.

Besides traders, common citizens have also lauded the decision and expressed their satisfaction.Jamil Ahmad said that more benefits would become available for the people if rye current democratic regime would stay to rule.

"People should not go with the negative propaganda against Pakistan, instead trust in the government which is intensely engaged to provide amenities to the people", he said.

Maryam Shahzadi, a teacher in a private school termed it an important and timely decision with respect to coming summer.

"We request the honourable prime minister that the decision should remain unchanged for longer time".