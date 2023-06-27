RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Region under-19 (U19) cricket team on Tuesday was crowned champions of Regional inter district Tournament by beating Chakwal, Attock and Jhelum.

In the first match Rawalpindi beat Jhelum by 10 wickets. Jhelum batting first bowled out for just 54 runs. Amir Hasan took 5 and Usman bagged 3 wickets from team Jhelum.

Rawalpindi got better of Attock by 161 runs in second match. Batting first Rawalpindi scored 274 runs in allotted overs. Muhammad Arshad and Ali Mehdi each scored centuries. Attock in reply bowled out for 113 runs.

Rawalpindi beat chakwal by 238 runs in third match. Rawalpindi amassed 351 runs in partnership with Afan Ishaq who scored 10 and Azan Rizvi scored half century.

In reply chakwal could only manage to make 113 runs. Usman took 5 while Nasir Abdullah took 4 wickets. Fast Bowler Usman was declared the best bowler, Muhammad Arshad the best batsman and Shiraz Khan was declared the best wicket keeper of the tournament. Cricket Circles hailed the effort of RDCA President Naveed Abbasi and other officials, Head coach Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai, Sajid Shah and other officials of the team.