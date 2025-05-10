Pindites Hail Pakistan's Retaliatory Strikes On Enemy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The citizens of Rawalpindi poured into the streets the earliest morning of Saturday hearing the news of Pakistan’s successful retaliatory strikes. Raising the slogans of solidarity and pride for armed forces, they put the fear aside and rallied in unwavering support of the nation’s defenders.
In garrison areas especially, the residents displayed extraordinary spirit, flooding main roads and public spaces. Dozens were gathered near Nur Khan Base and chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Air Force. Similarly, people crowded fearlessly at Cantonment areas turning a moment of tension into a powerful display of national unity, reminding that the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces in the defence of the motherland.
The citizens, particularly the youth, hailed Operation Bunyanan Marsoos for destroying India’s arrogance. They celebrated the precision strikes that destroyed India’s Pathankot Airbase, Brahmos missile depots, Adampur Airbase and Uri supply depot, the key military facilities used against Pakistan a few hours before the response by Pakistani forces.
In jubilant cheers, they also lauded the successful neutralization of India’s advanced S-400 air defense system, underscoring Pakistan’s military superiority over the enemy.
“We salute the bravery of our armed forces" they roared “Long live Pakistan! Long live the Pakistan Army”
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s emergency preparedness initiative trains over 50,000 volunteers across Punjab in 48 hours6 minutes ago
-
Pindites hail Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on enemy6 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital conducts emergency mock drill with Rescue 11226 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects rural health facilities6 minutes ago
-
Business Community Hails Pakistan Army's Successful Operation16 minutes ago
-
FIA registers case against ex-SHO, 10 policemen over fake encounter in Burewala26 minutes ago
-
DPM apprises Turkiye FM of prevailing situation post Indian aggression, Pakistan's response26 minutes ago
-
1,132 suspects arrested in April in Lodhran26 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam expresses grief over death of Irfan Daha26 minutes ago
-
Cotton sown on over 2.2 mln acres in Punjab: Secretary36 minutes ago
-
Arora condemns Indian attacks on religious sites36 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed36 minutes ago