RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The citizens of Rawalpindi poured into the streets the earliest morning of Saturday hearing the news of Pakistan’s successful retaliatory strikes. Raising the slogans of solidarity and pride for armed forces, they put the fear aside and rallied in unwavering support of the nation’s defenders.

In garrison areas especially, the residents displayed extraordinary spirit, flooding main roads and public spaces. Dozens were gathered near Nur Khan Base and chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Air Force. Similarly, people crowded fearlessly at Cantonment areas turning a moment of tension into a powerful display of national unity, reminding that the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces in the defence of the motherland.

The citizens, particularly the youth, hailed Operation Bunyanan Marsoos for destroying India’s arrogance. They celebrated the precision strikes that destroyed India’s Pathankot Airbase, Brahmos missile depots, Adampur Airbase and Uri supply depot, the key military facilities used against Pakistan a few hours before the response by Pakistani forces.

In jubilant cheers, they also lauded the successful neutralization of India’s advanced S-400 air defense system, underscoring Pakistan’s military superiority over the enemy.

“We salute the bravery of our armed forces" they roared “Long live Pakistan! Long live the Pakistan Army”