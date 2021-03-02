Pindora emerges as hub of drug peddlers in twin cities

(@FahadShabbir)

The residents of Rawalpindi's Pindora area have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardizing the youth risked to contract the menace amid proliferating number of addicts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi's Pindora area have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardizing the youth risked to contract the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

Muhammad Iftikhar Randhawa, a school teacher residing in Pindora area of Rawalpindi said the drug sale and use was going unchecked in various parts of Rawalpindi areas.

He said due to rising number of addicts roaming in the vicinity, Pindora emerged on the top areas of the city in illegal trade of narcotics including heroin and ice, whereas, police and other law enforcement agencies were apparently turning a blind eye to the menace.

The youth particularly school, college and university students including boys and girls were equally at risk to contract the menace of drug addiction as the buffs could be seen in large numbers injecting drugs to each other, he said.

Randhawa added that similarly, the drug peddlers supply drugs in these areas without any prompt action on the part of police and other law enforcement agencies.

An official of the Rawalpindi Police requesting anonymity said the areas of Pindora where drug use and sale was on the rise were Mehmoodabad, Muttor Market, Benazir Chowk and Kiyani Brothers plaza opposite private school.

He added that Pindora was falling under the jurisdiction of police station Newtown that had has become the main centre of drug supply to the twin cities.

Zile Huma, a social activist told APP that despite many complaints raised at the relevant foras, police and other authorities concerned were turning a blind eye to the issue, allegedly ignoring the unbridled drug sale.

She alleged that the key players involved in the racket of drug pushing in Pindora were paying monthly bribes to the police department.

An ANF official said that the Force was regularly engaged in various operations to contain the supply of narcotics into the country whereas at the local the concerned departments were responsible to control the menace.

When contacted, the Newtown Police Station Station House Officer remained unavailable for his version.