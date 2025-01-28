Pine Nut Orchards, Established By Pak Army Transforming Local Economy: DC S Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In South Waziristan, pine nut orchards established by the Pakistan Army have brought a significant and positive changes to the local economy.
Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower District, Mohammad Nasir Khan while talking to media said the other day that cultivation and trade of pine nuts have generated an economic benefit of approximately Rs. 14 billion for the local population.
He said that in 2023 pine nuts were being exported internationally, contributing Rs. 14 billion annually to local income.
A processing plant is also under development, which will create employment opportunities for the youth and further strengthen the region's economy.
Local residents confirm that their pine nut business operates through mutual agreements and legal channels, benefiting both local communities and traders. Additionally, it serves as a major positive step for the national economy.
These initiatives are the result of successful military operations against terrorism, which have established peace in Waziristan and provided a better standard of living for its residents.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SACM visits NA-130, reviews development projects6 minutes ago
-
Pine nut orchards, established by Pak Army transforming local economy: DC S Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser6 minutes ago
-
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in attempt to murder case26 minutes ago
-
9 proclaimed offenders arrested in search operations36 minutes ago
-
PPP condemns employee removal bill in KPPA56 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Reviving Transpersonal Psychology through Decolonial Lens of Islamic Psychology ..56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 300 kites, string rolls56 minutes ago
-
CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Wednesday to address grievances of citizens56 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in 4 operations1 hour ago
-
AIOU creates enabling environment for int'l students: VC1 hour ago