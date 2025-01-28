Open Menu

Pine Nut Orchards, Established By Pak Army Transforming Local Economy: DC S Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Pine nut orchards, established by Pak Army transforming local economy: DC S Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) In South Waziristan, pine nut orchards established by the Pakistan Army have brought a significant and positive changes to the local economy.

Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower District, Mohammad Nasir Khan while talking to media said the other day that cultivation and trade of pine nuts have generated an economic benefit of approximately Rs. 14 billion for the local population.

He said that in 2023 pine nuts were being exported internationally, contributing Rs. 14 billion annually to local income.

A processing plant is also under development, which will create employment opportunities for the youth and further strengthen the region's economy.

Local residents confirm that their pine nut business operates through mutual agreements and legal channels, benefiting both local communities and traders. Additionally, it serves as a major positive step for the national economy.

These initiatives are the result of successful military operations against terrorism, which have established peace in Waziristan and provided a better standard of living for its residents.

