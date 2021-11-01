Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

The price of pine nut (Chilgoza) has recorded a significant plunge in the local market as it's per kg cost dropped to Rs 3600 from Rs 10000 in just two months of time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The price of pine nut (Chilgoza) has recorded a significant plunge in the local market as it's per kg cost dropped to Rs 3600 from Rs 10000 in just two months of time.

A local pine nut trader, Saeed Khan said the reason behind the falling of the price of this precious dry fruit was that Afghanistan, a big producer and exporter of the pine nut, has witnessed a best crop in this season.

He said the price of pine nut may come down more if China and other countries did not import it in big quantity.

Two months earlier, the pine nut was being sold at Rs 10000 per kg in the local market which plummeted to Rs 6000 some weeks ago. The product recorded a further decline a couple of days ago which brought its price to Rs 3600 per kg in the market.