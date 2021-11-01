UrduPoint.com

Pine Nut Price Falls To Rs3600 Per Kg

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

The price of pine nut (Chilgoza) has recorded a significant plunge in the local market as it's per kg cost dropped to Rs 3600 from Rs 10000 in just two months of time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The price of pine nut (Chilgoza) has recorded a significant plunge in the local market as it's per kg cost dropped to Rs 3600 from Rs 10000 in just two months of time.

A local pine nut trader, Saeed Khan said the reason behind the falling of the price of this precious dry fruit was that Afghanistan, a big producer and exporter of the pine nut, has witnessed a best crop in this season.

He said the price of pine nut may come down more if China and other countries did not import it in big quantity.

Two months earlier, the pine nut was being sold at Rs 10000 per kg in the local market which plummeted to Rs 6000 some weeks ago. The product recorded a further decline a couple of days ago which brought its price to Rs 3600 per kg in the market.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Import China Price May Market From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

2 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Ni ..

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Niaz Stadium

3 minutes ago
 French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister ..

French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister of Lying Over Submarine Deal

3 minutes ago
 Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute to Midnight' to ..

Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute to Midnight' to Fight Climate Change

3 minutes ago
 Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinenta ..

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough F ..

Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough For Country to Prepare For Elec ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.