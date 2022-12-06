Pine wood sleepers recovered from truck near Lowari Tunnel

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department here Tuesday foiled a bid of timber smuggling and recovered 125 sleepers of expensive pine wood from a truck near Lowari Tunnel.

According to details, staff of forest department recovered 125 sleepers of pine wood from a truck during checking at Baradum check post.

The truck was en route to Peshawar from Chitral.

The wood sleepers were concealed in a secret cavity underneath body of the truck and driver compartment. Cases have been registered against smugglers identified as Zeeshan and Kifayatullah, and investigation is underway.