UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pink Bollworm Causes Loss Of 1m Cotton Bales Annually

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pink bollworm causes loss of 1m cotton bales annually

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The farmers should adopt proper management strategy against pink bollworm (Gulabi Sundi), as the insect causes a loss of more than one million cotton bales every year.

This was stated by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood while addressing an agriculture seminar at Jaranwala. He said that the Agriculture Department had started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi on the cotton crop. He said the pink bollworm goes into winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the advice of agricultural experts and avoid cultivating cotton crop before April 1 to save it from attack of pink bollworm.

He said that the Agriculture Department awareness campaign would continue till March 31.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Jaranwala March April November December Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

9 seconds ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

30 minutes ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

2 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.