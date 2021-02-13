Pink bollworm causes loss of 1m cotton bales annually

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The farmers should adopt proper management strategy against pink bollworm (Gulabi Sundi), as the insect causes a loss of more than one million cotton bales every year.

This was stated by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood while addressing an agriculture seminar at Jaranwala. He said that the Agriculture Department had started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi on the cotton crop. He said the pink bollworm goes into winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the advice of agricultural experts and avoid cultivating cotton crop before April 1 to save it from attack of pink bollworm.

He said that the Agriculture Department awareness campaign would continue till March 31.