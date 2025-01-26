Pink Bus Service gets thumbs up from civil society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Civil society organizations and women's rights activists on Sunday welcomed the launch of the Pink Bus Service in Islamabad, calling it a "positive step" towards promoting women's empowerment and education.

They were of the view that this initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to addressing the transportation challenges faced by women in accessing educational facilities.

Executive Director of Community Empower Network Talha Khan said, "We commend the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for taking this proactive step towards promoting girls' education."

He remarked that the Pink Bus Service in Islamabad has been a game-changer for women's empowerment and education in the region.

He further stated that it will help reduce the dropout rate of girls from schools and colleges.

Zartasha Niazi Human rights activist said, "Pink Bus Service is a groundbreaking initiative that promotes women's rights and empowerment adding that it is a significant step towards creating a safer and more inclusive public transportation system.

She opined that the Pink Bus Service is a beacon of hope for women and girls who have been marginalized and excluded from public spaces. It is a reminder that their rights and dignity matter.

Fatima a student of F/6 model college said that "By travelling in women-only buses, it reduces their risk of facing harassment and feel more secure during their journey."

She detailed her experience that "Honestly, getting to college used to be a real struggle for me before the pink buses came along," but now, I feel so much more at ease, and I always arrive on time.".

"The Pink Bus Service is providing a safe and reliable mode of transportation for female students and teachers, enabling them to pursue their education without worrying about transportation costs or safety concerns," she stated.

The civil society has urged the government to expand this initiative to other parts of the country, particularly in rural areas where girls' education is severely impacted by lack of access to transportation.

