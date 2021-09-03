UrduPoint.com

Pink Buses Handed Over To Women Colleges, Mardan Women University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The long awaited pink buses have finally been handed over to 12 women colleges and Mardan Women University here Friday on the request of the provincial department of Higher Education.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash handed over the keys of the buses to administrations of the colleges and the university at the Directorate of Higher education for providing transportation facilities to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 14 buses have been given to Mardan Women University, 11 to women degree colleges in Nowshera, Mardan, DI Khan and Swabi districts and one bus to a Commerce College, adding that order of 45 more buses have already been placed which would be provided to women colleges in merged districts.

Bangash said that these buses were donated by Japan in 2018 for providing designated transport service to females in Peshawar and Abbottabad districts but in the absence of service providers the buses remained parked for the last two years. The buses would now be seen on roads within a week.

Referring to new colleges in the province, he said that 40 colleges are being established in the settled districts, while seven Law Colleges and 30 Models Colleges are being established.

To a question he refused privatization of colleges and said it was being propagated by anti government elements, adding that the government has no plan to privatize any colleges.

