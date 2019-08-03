Pink Himalayan salt healthier than regular table salt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nutritionist of Pakistan Armed Forces (PAF) Hospital Dr. Nosheen Abbas said on Saturday, humans have used salt to flavor and preserve foods for thousands of years.

Sodium also plays an important role in several biological functions, including fluid balance, nerve conduction and muscle contraction. For this reason, it is absolutely necessary to have salt, or sodium, in your diet, she added.

Talking to a Pakistan Television (ptv) channel she said, Pink Himalayan salt, a type of salt that is naturally pink in color and mined near the Himalayas in Pakistan. Many people claim that it is loaded with minerals and provides incredible health benefits. For these reasons, pink Himalayan salt is often thought to be much healthier than regular table salt, she added.

little research on pink Himalayan salt exists, and other people insist that these extravagant health claims are nothing more than speculation.

She expressed that, salt is a mineral largely consisting of the compound sodium chloride. Salt contains so much sodium chloride � around 98% by weight � that most people use the words "salt" and "sodium" interchangeably. Salt can be produced by evaporating salt water or extracting solid salt from underground salt mines.

Before, it reaches your grocery store, table salt also goes through a refining process to remove impurities and any other minerals besides sodium chloride.

She said, Anticaking agents are sometimes added to help absorb moisture, and iodine is often included to help consumers prevent iodine deficiency.

While many health professionals claim that too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease, although recent research has called this long-held belief into question. Because of the potential dangers of consuming too much table salt, many people have turned to using pink Himalayan salt, believing it to be a healthier alternative, she explained.

Replaying to a question, she said Pink Himalayan salt is a pink-colored salt extracted from the Khewra Salt Mine.

The salt is hand-extracted and minimally processed to yield an unrefined product that is free of additives and thought to be much more natural than table salt.

She said, the natural harvesting process allows pink Himalayan salt to possess many other minerals and trace elements that are not found in regular table salt.

She said, pink Himalayan salt contains slightly less sodium chloride than regular table salt, which you may need to account for when cooking. 'When you're using pink Himalayan salt, it's best to check the nutrition label, as sodium content can vary widely, depending on the brand."