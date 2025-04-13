Open Menu

Pink-Moon To Be Visible Tonight Across Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A rare and beautiful celestial event, the Pink Moon, will be visible tonight in Pakistan and around the world.

According to astronomy experts, the Pink Moon appears annually at the onset of spring and will reach its full phase tonight in Pakistan, reported a private news channel.

Pink Moon will continue to shine brightly in the night sky throughout the night. Observing the moon at the time of its rise is considered the most visually stunning, expert said.

Experts further said that the next full moon, known as the "Flower Moon," is expected to appear on May 12.

