Pink Moon To Light Up The Sky Sunday Night
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Skywatchers in Pakistan and around the world will be treated to a celestial spectacle Sunday night as the Pink Moon, the first full moon of spring, becomes visible across various regions.
According to the Space And Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Pink Moon will be visible in Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and several African countries.
In Pakistan, the full moon will reach its peak at 9:08 PM and is expected to appear slightly larger and brighter at sunset.
Despite its name, the Pink Moon does not appear pink in colour. The term originates from the seasonal bloom of the wildflower Phlox subulata, commonly known as moss pink, which blossoms around the same time in spring.
SUPARCO further stated that the next full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will occur on May 12. A total of 12 full moons are expected to be visible throughout the year 2025.
