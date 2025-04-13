Open Menu

Pink Moon To Light Up The Sky Sunday Night

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pink Moon to light up the sky Sunday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Skywatchers in Pakistan and around the world will be treated to a celestial spectacle Sunday night as the Pink Moon, the first full moon of spring, becomes visible across various regions.

According to the Space And Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Pink Moon will be visible in Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and several African countries.

In Pakistan, the full moon will reach its peak at 9:08 PM and is expected to appear slightly larger and brighter at sunset.

Despite its name, the Pink Moon does not appear pink in colour. The term originates from the seasonal bloom of the wildflower Phlox subulata, commonly known as moss pink, which blossoms around the same time in spring.

SUPARCO further stated that the next full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will occur on May 12. A total of 12 full moons are expected to be visible throughout the year 2025.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

13 minutes ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

13 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

28 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

43 minutes ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

1 hour ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

2 hours ago
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

2 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

3 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

3 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan