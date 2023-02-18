UrduPoint.com

Pink People's Bus Service For Women Inaugurated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Pink People's Bus Service for women inaugurated in Hyderabad

With the efforts of the Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Pink People's Bus Service, equipped with modern travel facilities for women, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :With the efforts of the Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Pink People's Bus Service, equipped with modern travel facilities for women, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA Shaghufta Jumani inaugurated the service at a ceremony at SRTC Bus Terminal, Qasimabad.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Technology Tanzila Qambrani, Sindh Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh, MD Mass Transit Zubair Ahmed Channa, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Surhan Ijaz Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and others were present on the occasion.

Jumani said while talking to the media that the launch of Pink People's Bus Service was another good step forward to serve the people.

She added that PPP's after Karachi and Sukkur, the service had been started in Hyderabad.

The purpose was to provide modern travel facilities to the people in Hyderabad.

She informed that 2 Pink buses would ply from Hyder Chowk to Hatri Bypass.

According to her, women going to colleges, schools and offices could travel in those buses.

She apprised that special seats had also been arranged for differently-abled women in the bus.

The Secretary Transport said soon the routes of the Pink bus would be increased for which planning was being done.

Replying a question he said that the bus fare would be Rs 50 adding that the Pink Bus would pass through Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Pathan Colony, Central Jail, Hala Naka, Isra Hospital and would reach its final destination Hatri Bypass.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Technology Jail Hyderabad Sukkur Hala Qasimabad Pakistan Peoples Party Women Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to provide protocol to funerals o ..

DIG directs SSPs to provide protocol to funerals of policemen, civilian martyred ..

2 minutes ago
 US stocks open lower Friday

US stocks open lower Friday

2 minutes ago
 National Islamic calligraphy competitions held at ..

National Islamic calligraphy competitions held at PAC

2 minutes ago
 Turkish stocks end week with gains

Turkish stocks end week with gains

2 minutes ago
 President urges stakeholders to sit together for s ..

President urges stakeholders to sit together for steering country out of crisis

9 minutes ago
 Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign r ..

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.