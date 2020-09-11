Pink residency case adjourned till Sep 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of two accused till September 14, in a reference pertaining to Pink Residency connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of two accused till September 14, in a reference pertaining to Pink Residency connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge, Azam Khan conducted hearing on acquittal pleas moved by Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and Aftab Memon into the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the defense lawyer pleaded that no account of Abdul Ghani Majeed was used in transfer of the money in accordance of the record of Federal board of Reveneune (FBR). He said National Accountability Bureau had been of the view that the money was transferred through three accounts, adding that the bureau did not alleged that the accounts were of his client.

The court adjourned hearing of the case wherein the accused lawyer would continue his arguments in the matter on next date.