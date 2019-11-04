Pink Residency reference: 3 accused granted one-day exemption

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted one-day exemption from hearing to three accused in Pink Residency corruption reference connected with mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on fake accounts investigation initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During outset of the hearing, the three accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, Zain Malik and Ahmed Ali Riaz moved separate applications seeking one-day exemption from hearing.

The court accepted the request and directed all accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing November 21.

The accused named in the NAB reference include Aftab Memon, a former secretary of the Sindh Land Utilisation Department, and Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed, Zain Malik, Ahmed Ali Riaz, Younus Kudwai and others.

The NAB alleged the accused for involvement in illegal regularization of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. One of the plots measured 23 acres, while the other was of seven acres, according to the NAB reference.

The financial transactions related to the illegally regularized plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

In the reference, NAB estimated that the illegal land regularization and consequent sale inflicted a loss of Rs4 billion on the national exchequer.