Muhammad Irfan Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pink Residency reference adjourned till April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till April 8, in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.

During hearing, the judge continued recording the statement of prosecution witness Waheed Akhter. The court instructed the defence lawyer to also conduct cross-examination with the witness on next hearing.

The prosecution witness Abdul Khateeb was also summoned on April 8, for testimony by the judge. After this, the hearing was adjourned to next date.

