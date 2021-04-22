Pink Residency reference adjourned till April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till April 29, on Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of the prosecution witness.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khand heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed and then adjourned hearing of the case.

NAB had filed the 'Pink Residency' reference against a close aide to Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Zardari, as well as other senior serving and retired officers of the Sindh board of Revenue. The accused persons include former secretary of the Sindh Land Utilisation Department Aftab Memon, Omni Group's Majeed and seven others.

The reference alleged that the accused persons had illegally regularised two plots including one of 23 acres and other of seven acres, causing a loss of Rs 4 billion to national exchequer.