UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pink Residency Reference Adjourned Till Feb 17

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference till February 17.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, the case was adjourned till next date due to the lawyers' strike.The same court also adjourned Safa Gold Mall reference till February 15, due to lawyers' strike.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Same February Gold Court

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

42 seconds ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

44 seconds ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

46 seconds ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.