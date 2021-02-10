Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference till February 17.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, the case was adjourned till next date due to the lawyers' strike.The same court also adjourned Safa Gold Mall reference till February 15, due to lawyers' strike.