Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till February 2, in Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference connected with fake banks accounts.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and Investigation Officer Shahzeb Durrani appeared before the court.

However, the hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of NAB witness Rasul Baksh Lighar.