Pink residency reference adjourned till May 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned Pink Residency reference till May 6, against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz concluded his cross examination with the prosecution witness Abdul Waheed.

After this, the court summoned another NAB witness Abdul Khateeb Somro for testimony on May 6, and adjourned the case.