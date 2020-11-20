Pink Residency reference adjourned till Nov 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference till November 26, connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

During the course of proceeding, a defense lawyer conducted cross examining with prosecution witness Munavar Alam. After this, the court ordered the counsels of all accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the accountability court once again postpone its decision on acquittal plea of accused in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others pertaining to misuse of powers in award of an advertising campaign contract to a private firm.

The court fixed November 27, to announce its decision which was reserved previously.

Similarly, the same court postponed its decision till November 27, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in a reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz regarding illegal appointments. The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding.