Pink Residency Reference Adjourned Till Nov 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing of a corruption reference pertaining to Pink Residency connected with the fake bank accounts scam till November 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing of a corruption reference pertaining to Pink Residency connected with the fake bank accounts scam till November 4.

Accused Abdul Ghani Majeed, Rashid Aqeel, Amjad Khan and others appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, while accused Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Zain Malik and Hasnain Mirza could not attend the proceedings.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

