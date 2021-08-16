Pink Residency reference adjourned till September 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing in the Pink Residency reference till September 7, against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge continued recording the statement of NAB witness Ameer Ali Jatoi and adjourned the case till next date.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds. NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, investigation officer Shahzeb Durrani and Defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.