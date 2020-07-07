(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to decide the plea bargain request of accused Zain Malik in Pink Residency reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on Pink Residency reference against Zain Malik and other accused.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB investigation officer told the court that the plea bargain request of Zain Malik was under process with his department.

He said the decision on the application of Malik had been delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The court directed the NAB to complete the process till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till July 24.