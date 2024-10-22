Pink Ribbon Day Marked At Women University To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Women University Multan, on Tuesday joined the global campaign for breast cancer awareness by observing Pink Ribbon Day, dedicated to promoting early detection and education about the disease.
Breast cancer remains one of the most common and life-threatening diseases affecting women worldwide, and early diagnosis plays a crucial role in its treatment and survival.
The event, held on campus under Directorate of student affairs , featured a symbolic walk, variety stalls, and fundraising activities, with students, faculty, and staff uniting to support the cause.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan, and Director Student Affairs Dr. Adeela Saeed actively participated, visiting the stalls and addressing the attendees.
Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha highlighted the importance of Pink Ribbon Day by urging students to
prioritize regular check-ups and early diagnosis.
"Awareness and education are essential tools
in the fight against breast cancer," she said.
Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan remarked the university conducts annual breast cancer awareness campaigns, maintaining that such efforts are vital in spreading the message to the broader community. "We must adapt our lifestyles to prevent cancer, and boosting immunity through a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is key," she advised.
Dr Adeela Saeed reinforced the university's commitment to global health causes, stating that Women University’s participation in Pink Ribbon Day is a testament to its dedication to health and wellness. Students also contributed by performing poetry, skits, and participating in a pink dress competition to creatively raise awareness about breast cancer and women’s health rights.
The event drew a large number of students and faculty, further strengthening the institution's role in promoting life-saving health initiatives.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals 426 properties on illegal commercial use1 minute ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign measures2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police tightens noose around criminals2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals another 4 food outlets, imposing heavy fines2 minutes ago
-
Arslan pays tribute to Bilawal Bhutto on 26th Constitutional Amendment2 minutes ago
-
FDA regularizes services of employees2 minutes ago
-
Technical training vital for telecom operators' capacity building: Shaza Fatima11 minutes ago
-
Proposals for regularization of illegal housing schemes reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium to be completed soon12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for making polio campaign successful22 minutes ago
-
A Gomal University university's professor, Dera press club president appointed as DRC members22 minutes ago