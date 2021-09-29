UrduPoint.com

Pink Ribbon Set To Augment Breast Cancer Awareness In October

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pink Ribbon set to augment Breast Cancer Awareness in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pink Ribbon is all set to augment awareness about breast cancer across the country and to observe the 17th anniversary of PINKtober.

Pink Ribbon named October, a global breast cancer awareness month, as PINKtober and was celebrating it since 2004 to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

The organization intends to conduct a lot of activities in the entire month and devise programs for every week of October, said a press release.

Pakistan has the highest number of breast cancer cases among all Asian countries and as per the statistics one in every nine women in the country is at risk of developing breast cancer. Around 83,000 cases of breast cancer were reported annually in Pakistan and nearly 40,000 women lost their lives to the disease every year in the country. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon Pakistan, Omar Aftab said, "In first week of October, Pink Ribbon will raise awareness on conducting the mammogram test for early detection of Breast Cancer. It will be stressed that women of age bracket 40 and above should go for mammogram at least once in two years. Due to Pink Ribbon's efforts, there has been a 400 percent increase in mammogram in Pakistan helping women survive breast cancer.

"He added that on October 8, important government buildings, monuments and schools/colleges will be illuminated pink to limit the taboo associated with this disease. In third week, Pink Ribbon will focus on creating awareness on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle as 40 percent of the disease can be prevented by simply following a healthy and balanced lifestyle. In fourth week, the organization will share stories of young patients about how they defeated Breast Cancer as there is an unusual trend seen in Pakistan where prevalence of breast cancer is increasing in young girls. In the fifth week of October, Pink Ribbon will launch a Breast Cancer Survivors Group and a Pink Ribbon Q/A Book and will also pay tribute to the fight and struggle of those women who successfully defeated this fatal disease and now living a healthy life.

Pink Ribbon also plans to partially open Pakistan's first dedicated hospital for the treatment of Brest Cancer in Lahore. In order to complete the construction process and spread awareness about the disease to every nook and cranny of Pakistan, Pink Ribbon urges philanthropists and citizens to donate generously for the cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Young Brest October Women Breast Cancer Cancer All Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

11 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

11 seconds ago
 Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.